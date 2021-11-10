murder charges
- LifeG. Dep Murder Charges: Former Bad Boy Artist Eligible For Conditional Clemency In 2024Trevell Coleman has been in prison for over a decade after confessing to an alleged murder in the 1990s.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKey Vhani Murder Charges: Florida Artist Bonds Out For Alleged Manager Shooting, Hit By Car After IncidentThe deadly incident took place last month, and the aspiring rapper finally got to address her fans via Instagram after bonding out today (November 20).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMemo600 Reacts To Lul Tim Getting King Von Murder Charges DroppedMemo600 had a brutally honest take on the situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLul Tim Reacts To King Von Murder Charges Being Dropped On "Left A Stain" SingleAre you surprised to see Lul Tim regain his freedom?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSuperstar Pride Denied Bond After Allegedly Murdering His BarberSuperstar Pride was charged with first degree murder last week.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeRot Ken Arrested On Murder & Aggravated Assault Charges In Connection With April ShootingThe 19-year-old Atlanta-based rapper is facing accusations of killing Usaini Yunusa and injuring Kobe Burns.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeDuvy Facing Charges In 2022 North York Murder: ReportThe Toronto native just released his debut album, "Greenwayz," last year.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFBG Duck's Mom Reveals "Teezy" Shared Her Son's Location Prior To His MurderThe first five arrests in connection with the late rapper's death took place in October 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSammie Speaks On Mother's Arrest & Murder ChargeThe singer's mother is accused of shooting at random vehicles. One bullet reportedly struck and killed Nekaybaw Collier.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTakeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By "Concerned Citizen": ReportClark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a "concerned citizen and family friend" who believes in his innocence.By Erika Marie
- SportsFormer UFC Fighter Phil Baroni Arrested For Allegedly Murdering GFHe reportedly claims she hit her head in the shower but when police saw her body, they took him into custody.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder ConspiracyThe rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeChaka Zulu Case: Video Shows Ludacris's Manager Was Jumped Before Firing ShotsZulu was attacked before he pulled out a gun and killed one of his assailants. He has been charged with murder but claims self-defense.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJam Master Jay's Accused Killers Denied Motion To Dismiss Murder Charges: ReportA federal judge denied a motion to dismiss murder charges against the two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChaka Zulu Arrest Update: Music Exec's Lawyer & Sister Speak Out In His Defence"In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defence, a weapon that he was licensed to carry," attorney Gabe Banks wrote in a statement on Saturday.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeEx-NFL Star Kevin Ware Indicted For Murder Of Girlfriend Taylor Pomaski: ReportShe went missing in April 2021 and her remains were located seven months later.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNYC Bodega Worker Jose Alba Has Murder Charges Against Him Dropped Following Amiri StabbingAlba was working on July 1st with 35-year-old Austin Simon entered his bodega and was ultimately stabbed to death.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder: ReportBlake Jr. also reportedly works as a liaison for Compton council member Isaac Galvan.By Erika Marie
- GramKsoo's Father Justifies Snitching On Him: "Who Leave Their Daddy In Jail To Rot"Abdul Robinson Sr. says that if it were his dad, he "would've been freed along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN."By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug & Gunna Reportedly Arrested, Named In 56 Count Indictment: Murder, Gang ActivityProsecutors reportedly stated that two YSL associates "worked to get permission" from Thug "to make a 2nd attempt to murder [YFN Lucci]."By Erika Marie
- CrimeYNW Melly Is Optimistic That He Will "Be Home This Year"The rapper faces double murder charges and if convicted, he is reportedly looking at life in prison or the death penalty.By Erika Marie
- GramPleasure P Defends Teen Son Following Murder Charge ReportsThe Pretty Ricky singer's 17-year-old son has reportedly been accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred last month.By Erika Marie
- GramYFN Lucci Pens Message About Not Receiving The Same Love He GivesThis comes on the heels of news that his murder and racketeering trial will begin next year.By Erika Marie