Key Vhani Murder Charges: Florida Artist Bonds Out For Alleged Manager Shooting, Hit By Car After Incident

Being a hip-hop fan right now has been great in terms of the new music that's been dropping lately. However, it's been equally as exhausting to watch our favourite creatives not only feud with each other, but with the law as well. 2023 in particular has been a huge year for crime, and it only seems to be getting more intense as we move into the final month. Of course, Diddy and Cassie's quickly resolved legal drama has been the hottest topic of conversation this past week. However, a story coming out of Florida about aspiring rap diva Key Vhani has not caught our attention.

As NBC Miami reports, 27-year-old Kevhani Camilla Hicks was arrested for second-degree murder after allegedly gunning down her manager on October 9. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and clearly shows the accused killer arguing with a man beside a parked car before things turned physical. Two men pin the recording artist down, though she's able to free herself and walk away. Afterward, Vhani reaches into her purse to pull out a gun and open fire multiple times. As the victim runs and eventually collapses on the roadway, she continues to shoot at him.

Aspiring Rapper's Manager Fatally Shot in Florida Last Month

Vengeance likely felt sweet, but unfortunately for Hicks, a white sedan struck her before fleeing the scene. Arrest reports state authorities responded to a ShotSpotter alert where they found the entertainer suffering from blunt force injuries nearby, and her manager lying on the ground. When speaking to the police, Vhani claimed self-defence, noting that she was in fear for her life.

A judge ultimately granted her a $50K bond and house arrest last week before her trial unfolds. Now that she's back in the real world, the starlet couldn't wait to share an update on her Instagram page. "I'm finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life-changing," she began. "I have three broken rids and bruises all over so I'm currently healing and getting rest."

Key Vhani Addresses the Situation

"I just want to personally thank everyone who supports me and knows that I'm not the horrible person some are claiming that I am," Key Vhani's statement says. "I can't comment on the case at all, but I pray you all continue to stand by me and support me through this tragic time." Make sure to check back in later for any updates on the Floridian, as well as the countless other criminal cases unfolding in hip-hop right now.

