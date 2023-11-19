Hulk Hogan’s Son Arrested For DUI In Florida

Nick Hogan, son of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, was reportedly arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police in Clearwater, Florida detained Hogan for driving under the influence and refusing a sobriety test. Tracing the 33-year-old's movements, his social media activity appears to indicate that he had attended a bikini contest at his father's restaurant in the hours before the arrest.

However, the location of his arrest is notable. In 2007, a then-17-year-old Nick was involved in a serious car crash in the area. Nick pled no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily harm and would serve eight months in prison. Furthermore, while Nick was mostly fine, the same couldn't be said for his passenger. John Graziano, who was a serving US Marine at the time, was left with significant brain trauma. His family sued and later settled out of court with the Hogans.

Hulk Hogan's Disowned Nephew Hilariously Knocked Out At MMA Event

Furthermore, it's just not been a good year to be a lesser-known relative of Hulk Hogan. In August, Hogan's disowned nephew David Bollea went viral for all the wrong reasons. Bollea has long been distanced from the family for trying to capitalize on their fame for his own gain. As a result, he has been trying to carve out a name for himself in the lower ranks of the MMA scene. That saw Bollea (8-3) fighting in the Fury Challenger Series. It's hard to tell when it happened during the fight but Bollea was ignominiously dumped on his face by Paul Garza. It was some pretty lazy work from both fighters. However, Bollea dropped his guard after just a few swings and got rocked by a hook from Garza. Subsequently, Bollea faceplanted onto the mat and rolled onto his back as the referee stepped in and called the fight.

Other than not being great at MMA, Bollea has one other claim to fame. In the late 2000s, Bollea tried to ride his family name to his reality show. It was called My Girlfriend Wants A Girlfriend and appeared to revolve around Bollea and his then-partner attempting to start a thruple. While one slightly raunchy TV promo remains online, the show never actually made it to air.

