dui
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Takes Deal In DUI CaseLynch took a deal hours before his trial began.By Ben Mock
- MusicBreaking Down Quando Rondo's Legal TroublesRondo’s been in and out of the courtroom in the last few years.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Slams Tiffany Haddish For DUIs On "Club Shay Shay" Following Shady Husband CommentsIn 2018, Tiffany Haddish claimed that she doesn't live Mo'Nique's life, or have "that husband of hers."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuando Rondo Hit With DUI Arrest: DetailsQuando Rondo is dealing with numerous legal issues right now.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Accepts Plea Deal In LA DUI CaseTiffany Haddish was arrested in November after officers found her asleep behind the wheel of her car.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaniLeigh Receives Sentence For DUI Hit & RunThe civil lawsuit filed by DaniLeigh's victim is still pending.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Jokes About Her DUI Arrest In Newest Stand-UpHaddish hasn't been afraid of making light of the situation. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureWhat Is Going On With Tiffany Haddish?A closer look into the legal troubles of Tiffany Haddish. By TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Denies "Spiraling" Following DUI Arrest"God’s cleaning house and woke me up," Haddish says.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeTiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty To Thanksgiving DUI ChargeHaddish is going to fight her second DUI charge in as many years in court.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Charged For Thanksgiving DUIHaddish recently celebrated a sober birthday but will now face the consequences of her late-November actions.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish's DUI Sparks Concern Amongst Comedian's FriendsHaddish's friends said they aren't sure "what's she's going through" right now.By Ben Mock