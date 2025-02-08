Marcus Jordan Pleads Not Guilty After DUI Arrest

According to a new report from TMZ Sports, Marcus Jordan pleaded not guilty in his DUI case on Friday (February 7). Moreover, his next court date will be in March, following some brief time at a DUI testing facility after his arrest on the road. For those unaware, Michael Jordan's son hasn't really addressed any of this at press time, although he did make it clear that this is completely by design with a slight chance of change in the future. He took to Twitter earlier this week to briefly address his supporters and people who have reached out to him after news of this arrest broke.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out," Marcus Jordan tweeted on Thursday afternoon (February 6) in response to people supporting him and asking about this arrest. He included some pictures of his Trophy Room store in the tweet, as well, which is what he will stick to these days. "I’m focusing on @TrophyRoomStore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

Why Was Marcus Jordan Arrested?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, law enforcement arrested Marcus Jordan on Tuesday (February 4) in Florida and charged him with a DUI (driving under the influence) crash with property damage, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. He allegedly got stuck on some train tracks following a chase with police, and when they found him, he allegedly refused to cooperate with sobriety tests despite his clear intoxication. In fact, Jordan allegedly tried to wriggle out of this through his superstar father, but it didn't work. Perhaps his side of the story will combat some of these details, but we won't know until he fully speaks out.

As for when that could happen, we have no idea. Marcus Jordan is no stranger to online scrutiny, so we'd bet that he can hold off on engaging with the mobs outside his door for a while longer. But he will eventually have to answer to the court, so we will see whether or not more details emerge around this case.