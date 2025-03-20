Marcus Jordan Reportedly Admits To Substance Abuse Struggles Amid DUI Case

Mar 14, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Central Florida Knights guard Marcus Jordan (5) is defended by Drexel Dragons guard Derrick Thomas (32) during the second half of the first round of the 2012 NIT at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel defeated Central Florida 81-56. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Marcus Jordan reportedly still hasn't publicly responded to his DUI arrest or commented on his alleged substance use.

Marcus Jordan may have made headlines in recent years for his controversial former relationship with Larsa Pippen, but he has bigger fish to fry these days. According to a TMZ Sports report, the outlet obtained court filings in which he admits to substance abuse issues over a month after authorities arrested him for drug possession and driving under the influence. Jordan and his lawyers reportedly acknowledged "challenges" regarding "alcohol/substance use" and asked a judge to order a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program to mitigate them. Per these documents, he would waive his right to a speedy and fair trial if he's able to secure this treatment.

Furthermore, Marcus Jordan followed up his DUI arrest, along with his attorneys, by positing that this intervention program would "not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses." In addition, the documents reportedly indicate that he "is amenable to treatment," yet they do not indicate a hearing date for the court to deliberate on this issue. We'll see how fast they are able to attend this matter.

Read More: Marcus Jordan Attempted To Escape From Police After Getting Lamborghini Stuck On Train Tracks, In New Dashcam Footage

Marcus Jordan Arrest

For those unaware, cops arrested Marcus Jordan for a DUI charge, ketamine possession, and resisting an officer early this February in Florida. This alleged court document confession to substance abuse issues is the only statement from him we have on the matter, other than a brief social media post that suggested he won't pay it much mind online. "I appreciate everyone reaching out," he expressed. "I’m focusing on @TrophyRoomStore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan already pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him, denying drug possession, driving under the influence, and resisting an officer. We will see how this not guilty plea pairs with this recent report about an intervention program request, or if the court instead chooses to take this to a full trial. Either way, it seems like there's still a long road ahead for Jordan when it comes to his legal and alleged personal issues.

Read More: Marcus Jordan's DUI Situation Worsens As Police Charge Him With Ketamine Possession

