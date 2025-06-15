Marcus Jordan Packs On Major PDA With Ashley Stevenson In Miami

BY Cole Blake 437 Views
DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)
Marcus Jordan appears to have fully moved on from Larsa Pippen after a beach outing with Ashley Stevenson.

Marcus Jordan took a trip to the beach with model Ashley Stevenson in Miami over the weekend, as seen in pictures published by TMZ. The photos show the couple taking a dip in the ocean with Stevenson rocking a tiny black bikini. They also hold hands while strolling on the beach and enjoy a pair of drinks.

It's not the first time Jordan and Stevenson have made a public outing. The two were previously spotted together in France last year, following Jordan's split from Larsa Pippen. Jordan and Pippen dated from 2022 through 2024.

Pippen confirmed she and Jordan split during an interview with ET. "I think it's off, I mean, it's off, it is off. I feel like I'm good. I'm good," she said, last July. "I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants."

Read More: Marcus Jordan Shades Larsa Pippen With Cruel IG Comment

Marcus Jordan DUI Arrest
KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Marcus Jordan previously made headlines earlier this year, when authorities arrested him for an alleged DUI in Florida. Afterward, he requested that he be allowed to enter a substance abuse program.

“While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community,” the court filing read, as caught by People. “Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community. His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

We're not permitted to post the latest images of Jordan and Stevenson directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so on TMZ.

Read More: Marcus Jordan's DUI Situation Worsens As Police Charge Him With Ketamine Possession

