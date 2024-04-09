Larsa Pippen Flexes Toned Bikini Body Following Marcus Jordan Breakup

Marcus Jordan can't be feeling too good right now.

BYAlexander Cole
2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were an odd couple from the very beginning. As many of you already know, Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan. Furthermore, Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Scottie and Michael no longer like each other, despite winning six NBA titles together on the Chicago Bulls. When you add up this equation, you realize why this relationship was so bizarre. However, there was a moment when it seemed like these two were on their way to getting married.

Recently, they broke things off, and it was made clear that an attempt at reconciliation would not be in the cards. Perhaps their age difference had something to do with it. However, it could have been a myriad of issues. Prior to their breakup, they had gone on a pause that eventually resumed around Valentine's Day. In the end, however, the relationship was not going anywhere, and they ended things. Now, Larsa is single again, and she is posting freely on social media.

Larsa Pippen On The Gram

In the Instagram post above, you can see that she delivered a look at her silver bikini. It's a good look that shows off her toned bikini body. Of course, all of the comments were her friends and fans thirsting over the images. Meanwhile, some expressed how Marcus may be related to the posting of all of this. As the saying goes, there is no such thing as a coincidence.

Let us know what you think of the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan breakup, in the comments section down below. Do you think that this relationship was always destined to fail? Do you think they will get back together? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

