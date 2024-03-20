Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Break Up, "No Chance" Of Reconciliation

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have broken up, with the split believed to be permanent this time. Despite reporting the breakup, TMZ did not specify the specific reason that caused the breakup. Pippen and Jordan had been together for close to 18 months and at one time were believed to be headed toward a wedding. The pair appeared to bounce back from a brief break in February but are now no longer on speaking terms.

Of course, the couple was a controversial one. Whether it was their age gap, the questionable history they shared due to their mutual connection of the 90s Bulls dynasty, or their PDA, there was always something about them that rubbed people the wrong way. “They talked a lot of sh-t. I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, but I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy," Jordan said of the couple's interview with Pablo Torre.

Larsa Pippen Awarded Half Of Scottie Pippen's Retirement Fund

However, neither Pippen nor Jordan will be wanting for money. Last year, a judge ruled that Pippen is entitled to 50% of her ex-husband Scottie's NBA pension fund. Signed on June 16, the court order ruled that part of the divorce settlement includes half of the account's total between when they married (1997) and when they formally separated (November 2016). Furthermore, Pippen is entitled to the full amount that she is owed. This is regardless of whether the fund can currently afford to pay that out. In short, Scottie will have to compensate Larsa if the amount in the pension fund is less than half of what the 1997-2016 total was. Despite this, splitting retirement funds is a common practice during divorces in California. The amount, which must be paid into Larsa's account as a "cash lump sum", was not made public in the documents.

The divorce of Scottie and Larsa Pippen has been several years in the making. The couple initially separated in November 2016 and formally divorced in 2021. Since then, Larsa, who made her name on The Real Housewives of Miami, has continued to make headlines.

