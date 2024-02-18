Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Seen Out After Reconciliation

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were spotted out and about a few days after they reconciled. The couple were spotted flanked by security, who were keen to keep the paparazzi away from them. Jordan and Pippen ignored the questions thrown at them by those filming them. However, they appear to be on good terms after their public split.

Of course, the couple has long gotten a lot of hate. Pippen and Jordan have described their 2023 interview with Meadowlark Media's Pablo Torre as a "hit piece". “They talked a lot of sh-t. I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, but I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy," Jordan said. The son of Michael Jordan was referring to the first 30 minutes of the show. Torre, his producer, and fellow Meadowlark contributor Charlotte Wilder discussed the couple's "soap opera romance".

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Look Stunning For BravoCon Date Night, She Explains Lack Of Content On OnlyFans

Larsa Pippen Freezing Eggs For Future Plans With Marcus Jordan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on January 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Pippen has revealed that she has frozen a batch of her eggs in case she and Marcus Jordan decide to have children. “I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together]. So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case," Pippen told Us Weekly.

Furthermore, Pippen revealed that Jordan has a great relationship with her four children. Jordan is 16 years Pippen's junior. He is closer in age to her eldest child, Scottie Jr, than he is to her. “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia. They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff," Pippen added.

We're not permitted to post the video directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Join The Traitors Season 2 Cast

[via]