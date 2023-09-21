Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Join “The Traitors” Season 2 Cast

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been announced as members of the cast for Season 2 of The Traitors on Peacock. Once again hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cummings, the gameshow about alliances and backstabbing has announced a stellar cast for its second season. Pippen and Jordan will be joined by several gameshow veterans, including two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling. More unusual contestants include heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder and retired British politician John Bercow.

The Traitors is based on the popular party game Werewolf. The contestants live together in a Scottish cast and must complete challenges to build up their prize fund. However, a number of the players are seeking to sabotage the efforts of the group. At the end of each challenge, the group must expel someone they believe to be a traitor. Meanwhile, the traitors can "kill" a member of the group they want to send home. If the "Faithful" eliminate all the traitors, the surviving players split the prize pool. However, if a traitor makes it to the end of the game, they alone get the prize. Season 1 was one by masterful traitor player Cirie Fields. Fields is best known for her four appearances on Survivor.

Can Pippen And Jordan Survive The Traitors?

Meanwhile, the couple recently stepped out with Pippen's adult son, Scotty Jr.. The trio got dinner at Catch Steak in Hollywood. Pippen stunned in a skin-tight, mid-thigh bodysuit while Jordan rocked a more casual t-shirt and cargo pants look.

Furthermore, last month, the couple revealed that they are working on wedding plans. Jordan said that a wedding date is "in the works." When pressed for more details, Jordan further clarified that they had recently kickstarted the wedding arrangement process and would be selecting a date in the near future. The couple has been regularly seen loving it up at various locations. Let's hope they are able to keep their hands off each other long enough to help their fellow Faithful (or Traitor) claim the prize.

