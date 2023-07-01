Marcus Jordan Is Fine With Larsa Pippen Going Through His Phone

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are currently the biggest it couple around. The pair were inseparable at DJ Khaled’s inaugural “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic”. Sharing a golf cart for most of the event, the couple shared cuddles and kisses between holes. Marcus was reportedly participating in the tournament and did manage to extricate himself from his boo to get a few solid swings in. Before that, Jordan got up close and personal with Pippen’s breasts to smoke a hookah on her birthday.

But just how transparent are they with each other? It’s an issue that they discussed on a recent episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety. In particular, they discussed the often hot-button issue of whether it’s okay to go through your partner’s phone.

Jordan And Pippen Fine With Going Through Each Other’s Phones

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone’s about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained. “It’s a toxic trait… I’m not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone],” Pippen revealed. “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for,” she continued.

Jordan agreed. “I mean, look, we got the same passcode on our phones… But I think you know, I’m not afraid for you to go through my phone. “I feel like in previous relationships too. My exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that’s what’s turned me off of trying to go through somebody else’s phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I’m saying?” While that level of transparency might not be for everyone. However, Pippen and Jordan appear pretty happy having it be part of their relationship.

