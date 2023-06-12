Separation Anxiety
- RelationshipsMarcus Jordan Is Fine With Larsa Pippen Going Through His PhoneJordan and Pippen tackled an age-old relationship debate.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsMarcus Jordan Defends Larsa Pippen From "Gold Digger" LabelMarcus Jordan continues to dispel some myths.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLarsa Pippen Dishes On Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance Secret Before Going PublicOn their new "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Larsa shared that Marcus is "the guy [she] prayed for."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Announce New PodcastScottie is punching the air right now.By Alexander Cole