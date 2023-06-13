By now, those who were initially shocked to find out about a relationship between 48-year-old Larsa Pippen and 32-year-old Marcus Jordan have mostly gotten over their negative feelings. Seeing as things between the unlikely pair have only been heating up over the past few months, speculation that they’re together as a PR stunt is dying down. In fact, they’ve recently launched a new podcast in tandem with iHeartRadio called Separation Anxiety, and the first episode landed on DSPs today (June 13).

For nearly 30 minutes, “It’s Getting Personal” finds the couple spilling some tea on their romance, with Pippen even revealing that she stored Jordan’s name in her phone under a secret identity to avoid anyone in her life piecing the puzzle together. “I could never really put your under your name… So I put you under Marc Jacob,” the mother of four confessed to listeners. As her former college athlete beau laughed, he admitted that he didn’t find out about that until their relationship officially began.

Larsa Pippen on Staying Lowkey with Her Man

“I feel like when we first started dating, it was random,” Jordan admitted, expressing understanding for Pippen’s desire to keep things lowkey. According to him, she wasn’t in a position where she wanted to take on “all the smoke” that can come with an age-gap relationship (not to mention one with your ex-husband‘s former teammate’s son). “A lot of people thought that we’ve known each other our whole lives,” the reality star vented.

Elsewhere in the episode, Larsa admits that she thought she might be single forever before Marcus came into her life. “Then when you and I first got together, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the guy.’ This is the guy I prayed for, ’cause I really prayed for a best friend and I feel like I got my best friend,” she sweetly told her co-host.

Tap into the full premiere episode of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Separation Anxiety podcast below.

