Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Hold Hands During Beach Date Less Than A Month After Splitting

At 49 years old, Larsa Pippen has lived a full and exciting life. For much of her youth, she was by the side of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen, whom she shares four children with. Though their marriage didn't stand the test of time, the social media starlet isn't letting that deter her from finding new love. Much to the surprise of the world, she and 33-year-old Marcus Jordan are enjoying one another's company. The former college athlete is the son of Larsa's ex-husband's Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan, adding an extra shock factor on top of their age gap.

On their good days, Pippen and Jordan make a great team professionally and romantically. The pair launched a podcast where they've been spilling tea about their personal lives and the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, several breakups have been holding them back from creating much content together lately. Less than a month ago they confirmed yet another split, and shortly after that, Jordan accused his ex of re-writing history to gain more clout.

Larsa Pippen Shows off Her Buns in the Sun While Linking Up with Marcus Jordan

Regardless of any negative feelings, Pippen is willing to put the past behind her as she was spotted on the beach, hand in hand with her ex earlier this week. Photos from the outing are now on the reality starlet's IG page, though they focus on her bodacious behind instead of her rumoured rekindling with Jordan. It's unclear if the exes are officially back together at this time, but if they are, we'll wait a few weeks to see if it lasts this time before getting too excited.

At this point, a reconciliation between Larsa Pippen and her younger man doesn't come as much of a surprise – the pair seems to have developed a taste for spinning the block. If you're curious about the rollercoaster of their relationship so far, check out our timeline at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

