Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted Together Just Days After Breakup

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are an enigmatic couple. Overall, many were confused as to how they even linked up in the first place. Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, while Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan. Pippen and Jordan were infamously teammates on the Chicago Bulls, and now, they don't like each other. Consequently, when Larsa and Marcus started dating, there were plenty of judgmental eyes looking down on them. Even months later, that has remained the case.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had officially called it quits. After both parties unfollowed each other on social media, alarm bells started ringing. However, not long after the breakup reports, it was stated that they were simply on a break. Now, it is being said that the couple is back together and is even following each other on IG again. We know this because, in the image below, you can see Larsa and Marcus together. Of course, yesterday was Valentine's Day so the reconciliation timeline makes sense.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan With A Short-Lived Break

At this rate, there is no telling what will happen to the couple next. They have proven to be incredibly polarizing amongst casual observers. Moreover, no one knows for sure if they could last given the age gap. It is all very complicated at this point, and no one knows for sure what will happen from here on out. The two have said they want to get married, but there is no telling if that will be possible. Perhaps they have figured things out and ready to move forward with as much smooth sailing as possible.

