Mase Obliterates Larsa Pippen For Seemingly Playing The Victim Amid Marcus Jordan Breakup

Mase and Cam'ron have done an absolutely incredible job with their show It Is What It Is. Overall, this is a show that not a lot of people saw coming. After all, the two MCs had a falling out years ago and there was this sense that they would never reconcile. However, they are officially friends again and fans love to see it. The two have great chemistry on this sports show, and it is a much finer watch than something like Undisputed or even First Take. The two put on an amazing show and the fans continue to tune in.

Recently, the pair got to speak out about the recent breakup between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Pippen made the breakup pretty apparent on social media as she had an interesting post on her story. When this post was read on the air, Mase immediately took exception to it and had some pretty hard words for the former wife of Scottie Pippen. Essentially, he claimed she was playing the victim, which is wild considering who her ex-husband is and who Marcus Jordan is.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy By Sharing Mase's Freestyle Diss

Mase Gives His Unfiltered Opinion

Subsequently, Mase says she he thinks that Jordan was ultimately taken advantage of. Cam'ron echoed this point noting that she allegedly preys on younger men. She has had some younger boyfriends in the past, and Cam is warning young men to not get suckered in. Needless to say, they are using some pretty strong language here, and they want to make sure that men are getting the point loud and clear. Pippen has taken some hits on the show in the past, but has never replied. Only time will tell if she changes her mind with this latest set of criticism.

What do you think about the situation? Let us know if you think Cam'ron and Mase are right, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Antonio Brown Rips Russell Wilson On Cam'ron & Mase's "It Is What It Is"