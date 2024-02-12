Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Officially Break Up: Report

According to PEOPLE, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have officially broken up after a couple of years of dating. If you noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, then you might have already seen this report coming. Nevertheless, the publication allegedly spoke to a source close to the two, who was able to confirm that they did, in fact, go their separate ways. Of course, this is notable because they were a pretty controversial pair in the worlds of NBA, basketball, and pop culture. One is Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, and the other is Michael Jordan's son, and you can imagine how this was a gold mine for the headlines.

However, before they unfollowed each other on social media, it seemed like things were going in a steady but surely committed direction. In fact, Larsa Pippen revealed in January of this year, just a month before these rumors went wild, that she froze some of her eggs in the event that she and Marcus Jordan would have kids. As such, this new revelation blindsided a lot of fans and shippers, although there's always the chance that this could be a big misunderstanding. Not only that, but nothing's stopping them from hashing things out and getting back together.

Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Reportedly Break Up

What's more is that they even spoke of engagement in late 2023, which makes this split even more out of the blue. "I feel like we've been looking at rings,” Larsa Pippen said of Marcus Jordan. “We've definitely been shopping. That's for sure. I'm excited. I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he's not going to disappoint us." Well, that certainly aged well, didn't it?

Jokes aside, we hope that this was at least an amicable split, if true, and that it wasn't because of any harmful or otherwise negative impulse. This relationship even caused beef in their personal lives beyond their family history, so there was a lot riding on it. For now, all that's left is to wait and see if there's another ending to this story, or if this is the closing of a book. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

