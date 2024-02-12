Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Officially Break Up: Report

The news comes after the two seemingly unfollowed each other on their social media platform and deleted IG pics together.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
BravoCon 2023

According to PEOPLE, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have officially broken up after a couple of years of dating. If you noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, then you might have already seen this report coming. Nevertheless, the publication allegedly spoke to a source close to the two, who was able to confirm that they did, in fact, go their separate ways. Of course, this is notable because they were a pretty controversial pair in the worlds of NBA, basketball, and pop culture. One is Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, and the other is Michael Jordan's son, and you can imagine how this was a gold mine for the headlines.

However, before they unfollowed each other on social media, it seemed like things were going in a steady but surely committed direction. In fact, Larsa Pippen revealed in January of this year, just a month before these rumors went wild, that she froze some of her eggs in the event that she and Marcus Jordan would have kids. As such, this new revelation blindsided a lot of fans and shippers, although there's always the chance that this could be a big misunderstanding. Not only that, but nothing's stopping them from hashing things out and getting back together.

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Dub Pablo Torre Interview A “Hit Piece”

Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Reportedly Break Up

What's more is that they even spoke of engagement in late 2023, which makes this split even more out of the blue. "I feel like we've been looking at rings,” Larsa Pippen said of Marcus Jordan. “We've definitely been shopping. That's for sure. I'm excited. I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he's not going to disappoint us." Well, that certainly aged well, didn't it?

Jokes aside, we hope that this was at least an amicable split, if true, and that it wasn't because of any harmful or otherwise negative impulse. This relationship even caused beef in their personal lives beyond their family history, so there was a lot riding on it. For now, all that's left is to wait and see if there's another ending to this story, or if this is the closing of a book. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Cardi B For Questioning Her Sex Life

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.