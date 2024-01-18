Larsa Pippen Freezing Eggs For Future Plans With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has revealed that she has frozen a batch of her eggs in case she and Marcus Jordan decide to have children. “I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together]. So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case," Pippen told Us Weekly.

Furthermore, Pippen revealed that Jordan has a great relationship with her four children. Jordan is 16 years Pippen's junior. He is closer in age to her eldest child, Scottie Jr, than he is to her. “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia. They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff," Pippen added.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Dub Pablo Torre Interview A "Hit Piece"

However, it's not all been positive for the couple. Back in November 2023, Pippen and Jordan have described their interview with Meadowlark Media's Pablo Torre as a "hit piece". “They talked a lot of sh-t. I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, but I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy," Jordan said. The son of Michael Jordan was referring to the first 30 minutes of the show, in which Torre, his producer, and fellow Meadowlark contributor Charlotte Wilder discussed the couple's "soap opera romance".

Pippen and Jordan continued to paint themselves as the victims, referring to the interview as a "hit piece" before taking personal shots at Torre. “You know what the problem is. I think we’re too nice to people, because we really don’t talk about people and I feel like we really do come from a place that we just want to be together. But at the same time, I feel like, why are all these people hating on us? Because they’re miserable. That has to be what it is," Pippen declared.

