Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Look Stunning For BravoCon Date Night, She Explains Lack Of Content On OnlyFans

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looked stunning as they stepped up out for a date night during BravoCon. Pippen showed off a variety of dresses, from a silver number to an Asian-inspired front cutaway dress. Meanwhile, Jordan rocked a number of sharp suits with a variety of patterns from gray to blue and to chequered.

Furthermore, Pippen explained at her Real Housewives of Miami panel why she had scaled back of her OnlyFans content. “Right now, I’m focused on my tequila brand and my jewelry line. OnlyFans, it’s on my list still, it’s just not on the top tier of my priorities now. There’s times I focus on certain businesses [more] than others," Pippen revealed. Additionally, Pippen noted that she also wanted to dedicate more time to her relationship with her kids.

Pippen And Jordan Planning Wedding

Meanwhile, Pippen and Jordan are making progress on their plans to tie the knot. According to an interview last month, Jordan revealed that their wedding plans are in the works. However, a date and a venue are yet to be decided on. Furthermore, Jordan revealed that he wants his father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, to be his best man. Marcus has not yet confirmed if his father has accepted his invitation.

Of course, there was a little bit of drama between MJ and his son's relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife. While out in Paris, Michael Jordan was asked about his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan is currently dating Larsa, the ex-wife of Michael's long-time Bulls teammate Scottie. Initially laughing off the question, Michael finally answered "no" when asked if he approved of the relationship. This, of course, sparked a whole lot of drama. Larsa and Marcus are a major power couple right now, especially with the launch of a podcast in which they very openly talk about their relationship. However, all parties involved later said the story was all a big misunderstanding.

