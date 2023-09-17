Marcus Jordan Steps Out With Larsa Pippen And Her Son

Marcus Jordan has stepped out with soon-to-be wife Larsa Pippen and her son, Scotty Pippen Jr.. The trio got dinner at Catch Steak in Hollywood. Pippen stunned in a skin-tight, mid-thigh bodysuit while Jordan rocked a more casual t-shirt and cargo pants look. As mentioned, they were joined by Scotty Pippen Jr., Pippen's 22-year-old son with ex-husband Scotty Pippen.

Last month, Jordan revealed that he plans to wed Pippen. Jordan said that a wedding date is "in the works." When pressed for more details, Jordan further clarified that they had recently kickstarted the wedding arrangement process and would be selecting a date in the near future.

Read More: Larsa Pippen confirms wedding plans with Marcus Jordan

Jordan And Pippen Love It Up

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 1: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen leaving Catch Steak LA on September 1, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

While Jordan and Pippen were spotted in public, it came without their usual PDA. Back in June, the power couple of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were inseparable at DJ Khaled’s inaugural “We the Best Foundation Golf Classic”. Sharing a golf cart for most of the event, the couple shared cuddles and kisses between holes. Marcus was reportedly participating in the tournament. In fairness, he did manage to extricate himself from his boo to get a few solid swings in.

Meanwhile, they also have their successful podcast - Separation Anxiety. Recently, they shared that they have no qualms going through each other's phones. “I feel like if you really want to know what someone’s about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained. “It’s a toxic trait… I’m not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone],” Pippen revealed. “I want to go through your phone. I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them. But not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for,” she continued.

Read More: Jordan and Pippen hit up a dinner date in LA

[via]