Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Larsen Pippen Plans On Getting Engaged To Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan

One of the most talked about beefs in all of pop culture has to be Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Ever since the release of Jordan’s massive documentary, The Last Dance, Scottie has never been able to look at his former teammate the same. It really is a sad thing to witness and discuss as it seems like there is a new headline to break down quite often. They went from winning six NBA championships, with both being three-peats. Pippen and Jordan were the ultimate duo, but now they are from ever being close again.

However, they might be forced to be civil with each other fairly soon. A little while ago, ex-wife and Real Housewives Of Miami star Larsen Pippen began dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. Their relationship has grown stronger, so much so that they have their own podcast, Separation Anxiety, where they discuss it with regularity. Now, it looks like they are ready to be engaged.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Water Broke Days Ago She Says During Delivery Room Live Stream

Scottie Pippen Seems To Be More Than Ok With This

Scottie Pippen loves taking shots at his now sworn enemy and he recently took another one from half-court recently. Reportedly, Radar Online claims that an insider revealed to them that Scottie and “Larsa are still friendly, and Scottie figures anything that gets under Michael’s skin is a victory for him.” However, another insider denies this claim. All of this is very interesting, especially with all of the noise that MJ “did not approve” of the relationship, but then it was cleared up that he was. Regardless, congratulations to Larsa and Marcus on their engagement!

What are your initial thoughts on Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife planning on engagement with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus? Why do you think Scottie is acting like this even though Larsen Pippen is planning to marry Marcus Jordan? Do you believe Scottie actually is happy about this? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest on Scottie and Michael’s never-ending feud.

Read More: Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His Behavior