Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have made a whole lot of noise with their relationship. Unfortunately, a lot of this noise hasn’t exactly been good. Overall, they have a large age gap which has given some people the ick. Moreover, there is this sense that the relationship only exists to get back at Scottie Pippen. Of course, the two have denied that this is true. However, they have been unable to escape these kinds of remarks.

This ultimately got worse for them recently when Michael Jordan claimed that he was not approving of their relationship. These comments were surprising as Marcus and Larsa Poppen has previously claimed that MJ was fine with them. Subsequently, the two spoke about the comments on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. According to TMZ, Pippen was very upset about the whole thing, while Marcus was much more chill.

Larsa Pippen Speaks

As it turns out, Michael Jordan called the couple on multiple occasions to tell them he was fine with them. Moreover, he apologized for what he said to the paparazzi. In the eyes of Marcus, his dad was probably just joking. Additionally, he believes he said that due to the Scottie correlation. That said, Larsa Pippen was very upset about it all, saying the comments were “traumatizing” and “embarrassing.” Now, though, she feels much better about everything, which is certainly good to hear.

Clearly, all of this was just one big misunderstanding. Going forward, we’re sure Marcus and Larsa will be fine. At the end of the day, their podcast depends on it. If their relationship were to end tomorrow, it would be pretty awkward. However, there is no doubt that people will continue to clown on this relationship. The entire premise of it remains too bizarre for some people. That said, they appear to be in love, so what does Twitter know? Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the pop culture world.

