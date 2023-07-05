While out in Paris, Michael Jordan was asked about his son’s relationship with Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan is currently dating Larsa, the ex-wife of Michael’s long-time Bulls teammate Scottie. Initially laughing off the question, Michael finally answered “no” when asked if he approved of the relationship. This, of course, sparked a whole lot of drama. Larsa and Marcus are a major power couple right now, especially with the launch of a podcast in which they very openly talk about their relationship.

But does MJ actually disapprove of his son’s relationship? Or was his answer while swarmed by paparazzi taken out of context? Well, according to Marcus, it looks like this was all just a big misunderstanding.

MJ Does Approve Of Larsa Pippen

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seen on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Marcus confirmed that his family have no problem with Larsa, or their relationship. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” Marcus Jordan said. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating. Everybody had an opinion at first, I think there was some shock and interest early on. But I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays. At least for me, if we’re gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom’s side and my dad’s side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

However, ET pushed Marcus to address the rumors that his father didn’t approve of the relationship. “We got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” Marcus confirmed. Unless MJ is about to drop a bomb on his son in the worst possible way, it appears that Michael’s comments were taken out of context in Paris. If one was to speculate, he may have been saying “no” to the question itself, not as an answer to it. Regardless, it’s good to get some clarification on this small slice of drama.

