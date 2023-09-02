Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Enjoy Dinner Date In LA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were recently spotted on a date, holding hands as they left Catch Steak in LA. The businesswoman rocked a simple white tank, pairing the top with some denim cargo pants. She took things up a notch with a few sparkling silver accessories, topping it all off with a neutral glam makeup look.

Jordan showed off a white t-shirt featuring the word “Saint” and a pair of black and white pinstripe pants. He completed his date-night fit with a black baseball cap and a pair of casual sneakers. The happy couple looked to be in good spirits during their night on the town, as captured by new photos. Larsa doesn’t appear to have been wearing the promise ring recently gifted to her by her man. This is understandable, considering the speculation it recently sparked.

Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Rumors swirled last month after Jordan told paparazzi that they were in the process of planning their wedding. This led many fans to believe that the two of them had gotten engaged, which they later denied. The speculation was compounded by the fact that Larsa was spotted wearing a diamond ring, that many believed could have been an engagement ring. The controversial pair then went on to set the record straight, with Larsa revealing that they weren’t engaged.

“Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” Jordan said of his wedding-planning comments. Regardless, the couple continues to make headlines for their frequently-criticized relationship. The two of them got together after Michael Jordan played on the same team as Larsa’s ex-husband. While they were on the same team together, Marcus himself was just a child. Despite backlash, the two of them continue to take steps towards furthering their relationship. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

