Larsa Pippen’s Dating History

The Real Housewives of Miami debuted on the small screen in 2011, providing a glimpse into the life of Scottie Pippen’s wife, who is also the mother to their four children. Upon the show’s revival in 2021 following an eight-year intermission, audiences reconnected with Larsa, then single and pursuing an extravagant Miami residence. In 2018, Larsa initiated her second divorce proceedings with Scottie, which concluded in December 2021. Since their separation, she has been associated with several men, many of whom are professional basketball players or connected to the NBA.

“I’m at a point where I’ve been married to a popular, attractive man with an impressive career and who gave me four beautiful children. Now, where can I find a man who can tick at least some of those boxes,” Larsa discussed during her guest appearance on the On Display podcast hosted by Melissa Gorga in August 2022. Further, she elaborated, “It’s daunting. I initially thought it would be a simpler task, but I’ve come to understand that I might not get everything I had. I’ve enjoyed a meaningful relationship. I was in a marriage that lasted 23 years.”

Larsa Pippen: Scottie Pippen’s Wife

BEL AIR, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend the Haute Living NBA All Star Dinner Honoring Scottie Pippen on February 15, 2018 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living)

At 23, Larsa became Scottie Pippen’s wife in 1997, when he was 32. Coinciding with his basketball career’s peak, Scottie clinched his fifth NBA championship with the Chicago Bulls in the same year. Throughout their union, Larsa and Scottie became parents to four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Scottie also has four other children from different relationships.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen initiated their divorce process in 2016 but later reconciled. In 2017, they were sighted together in Los Angeles. However, Larsa once again filed for divorce the following year, attributing “irreconcilable differences.” This time, their split was final. Their divorce concluded in December 2021. During the Real Housewives of Miami‘s fourth season’s debut, Larsa discussed her marriage’s conclusion and her decision to put their shared residence on the market.

Around the same time as her initial separation from Scottie, Larsa had a fleeting romance with rapper Future. She revealed details about their relationship on Hollywood Unlocked in February 2021. “I was in a depressing phase of my life. Grappling with whether to move on and if my children would be alright. I was burdened with guilt, and he was there to support me through it. He gave me confidence during a gloomy period,” Larsa expressed.

She further explained, “Was I considering spending the rest of my life with him? I don’t believe so. People serve specific purposes in your life. They don’t need to be your lifelong companions. Everyone has a time and a purpose for being in your life. It was never that serious, contrary to public opinion.” Regarding their short-term relationship, Larsa noted, “People exaggerated the situation.”

Tristan Thompson

Around her first separation, Larsa briefly dated NBA player Tristan Thompson before he was involved with Khloé Kardashian. “I was spending time with him, had him over in L.A., and took him to a party hosted by Kim [Kardashian]. I introduced him to them all,” Larsa shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. Larsa claimed that Thompson commenced dating Kardashian shortly afterward.

“Approximately a week or ten days later, he began dating Khloé. That’s okay, I don’t mind. If it’s meant to be, it will happen. I never chase a man or restrain him. If he wishes to see others, that’s fine by me. I’m content by myself,” she explained. She also refuted allegations of being involved with Thompson once he started dating the Good American founder. “It’s distressing that people believe I was trying to ruin Khloé’s life. I would never do that. That’s contrary to who I am,” she clarified.

Malik Beasley

Oop, Larsa responded to Montana Yao and told her the “truth” about her husband Malik Beasley 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/SGkVYBWuqw — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 24, 2021

Towards the end of 2020, Larsa embarked on a brief yet scandalous relationship with former Utah Jazz player Malik Beasley. In November 2020, Larsa and Beasley were snapped hand-in-hand while shopping. Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, expressed her surprise upon seeing the photos on Instagram, “I was blindsided by the pictures of my husband with Larsa Pippen. We had just celebrated his birthday together as a family,” she commented. Following the incident, Yao filed for divorce.

While speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa shared her perspective: “We were friends for some time, but I didn’t know he was married. I didn’t stalk him on social media, and he never mentioned a wife.” The relationship didn’t last long. By April 2021, they separated. Larsa, when discussing their breakup, stated, “I wish him the best, and we are not enemies. We’re friends.”

Marcus Jordan

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Larsa Pippen is currently dating Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The couple has been seen together in Miami, enjoying dinners and evenings out. As once Scottie Pippen’s wife, Larsa is well aware of the controversy her new relationship would stir. Their relationship seems strong, with Larsa regularly posting images of the two of them on her social media accounts. Their future seems promising, despite Jordan’s father not being very open-minded about the union.

Larsa appears content with her new relationship, showing that she continues to look for love and companionship despite the ups and downs. Larsa’s romantic journey seems as vibrant as the Miami city life she so loves, from her long marriage to her brief flings and now her current relationship. How her romantic story unfolds in the coming years remains to be seen.