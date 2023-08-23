Larsa Pippen Reveals Marcus Jordan Got Her A Promise Ring

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been making a ton of headlines with their relationship. Although, many have questioned why they are together, and whether or not it is even ethical. Pippen is 49 years old and Marcus is 32. Moreover, Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen while he played with Michael Jordan. During this time, Marcus was just a kid. Consequently, some fans feel like something nefarious is going on here. However, the two have been adamant this is not the case.

In fact, while in front of the paparazzi recently, Marcus said that the two were already planning their wedding. This led to plenty of headlines and chatter online. However, during their latest episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast, Larsa tried to set the record straight. As she explains, they are not engaged. Instead, Marcus has bought her a promise ring. Moreover, they are already thinking about a wedding and how they want it to be out of the country.

Larsa Pippen Makes A Clarification

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on May 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for American Express Presents Carbone Beach)

“Paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” Jordan said of the recent backlash. Clearly, he just wanted to play with the cameras a bit. However, in today’s world, everything you say is going to be taken literally. Consequently, it led to a situation in which both parties had to clarify themselves.

Even if they aren’t engaged, it is obvious that the two are enjoying each other’s company right now. They are already planning for the future, and it seems like they will continue to do so for quite some time. Let us know what you think of their relationship, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

