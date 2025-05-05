Larsa Pippen's New Boyfriend Reveals Wedding Date Not Even A Month After Hard Launch

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Jeff Coby and Larsa Pippen arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Larsa Pippen didn't say much as paparazzi dogged Jeff Coby, but it seems like they are really committed to this new relationship.

Larsa Pippen is still dealing with relationship fallout concerning her finalized romance with Marcus Jordan, but she's certainly moving on fast. In fact, it seems like she might be ringing wedding bells soon if her new boo has anything to say about it.

In a paparazzi clip obtained by TMZ, a group of paps surrounded Pippen and her new boyfriend Jeff Coby, a former pro basketball player whom she hard-launched just last April, at a Miami event on Sunday night (May 4). Much to the surprise of the photographers and reporters, Coby told them they would get married in November of this year, saying that "it's going to be a beautiful marriage."

However, the reality TV star didn't say much to add. The outlet noted how Marcus Jordan also hinted at a ring, but that's just speculative interpretation. We will see in due time just how fast this new relationship moves, or if this was just to ward the paparazzi off and get their hopes for a scoop up.

Why Did Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Break Up?
Creators Inc Art Week &amp; Celebrity Fashion Show
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Larsa Pippen attends the Creators Inc Art Week & Celebrity Fashion Show at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on December 08, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

This is the latest chapter in a pretty turbulent romantic saga for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan after their split. It seems like they're both moving on as best they can without shading each other online. Emphasis on "as best they can," as things got nasty here and there on the Internet.

Despite all the drama behind their split, we still don't really have a clear explanation as to why they broke up. Some reports indicated just personal growth and an eventual realization of futility, so it seems like nature just took its course here. Still, many fans wonder whether or not there's something deeper here, but let's call it there before we pull out our tinfoil hats.

Marcus Jordan has been on some dates as well, and we will see if they can find love without airing each other out online. Larsa Pippen clearly has big plans with Jeff Coby for the future, unless this is just some media misdirection for the heck of it. We can't say we would blame them if that's the case, since it's been such a whirlwind so far.

