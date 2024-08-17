Larsa Pippen & Porsha Williams Joke About Marcus Jordan's Drug Use Allegations

Is Larsa Pippen throwing shade?

Earlier this month, Marcus Jordan was photographed snorting a white substance with friends in France. It remains unclear exactly what this substance was, but as expected, social media users have a few ideas. The news arrived just a few months after he and his ex, Larsa Pippen, went their separate ways. They were previously believed to be on good terms following the breakup, though it now appears as though she could be throwing some shade his way.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a selfie, which shows her holding up what looks to be an alcoholic beverage. "Sipping," she captioned the post simply. Shortly after, Porsha Williams took to her comments section with an apparent reference to Jordan's drug use allegations. "Sipping not sniffing," she wrote alongside a couple of playful emojis. "Never that 🥰," Pipped then replied.

The apparent jabs come amid reports that Pippen believed Jordan lied about using drugs throughout their relationship. “She can’t waste her energy on anyone who takes drugs,” a source told Marca per Vibe. “He’s been hiding this lifestyle for a while and used to lie to her about it every day.” At the time of writing, Pippen's relationship status is unknown, though Jordan has recently started dating influencer Ashley Stevenson. She too was spotted in the photos of his alleged drug use, though she herself was not seen using anything.