Larsa Pippen & Safaree Spark Romance Rumors With Flirty Birthday Photos

Larsa Pippen didn't spend her birthday alone.

Larsa Pippen and her ex Marcus Jordan went their separate ways just a few months ago, but evidently, that doesn't mean the reality star spent her birthday alone. Recently, she celebrated turning 50 at the Boca Raton Resort in Florida, surrounded by friends and family. She even brought along Safaree, who posed for various photos with her while lifting up his shirt. Pippen stunned in a sheer, crystal-covered jumpsuit, which she paired with a pair of nude heels and a white cowgirl hat.

Clearly, they had a blast, as Safaree quickly took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event. “Me & my fav," he captioned one of them, tearing up the dance floor in another video. As expected, fans are already speculating whether or not this means things are heating up between him and Pippen, and how their former partners feel about their escapades.

Safaree Turns Up At Larsa Pippen's Birthday Bash

Of course, the photos and clips arrive right after his ex Erica Mena dissed his parenting skills in a heated online rant. She accused him of failing to help her out on the financial front, and of doing a "sloppy and cheap" job of dressing their two children. Mena also previously slammed Safaree for claiming that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's relationship put him in a dark place, calling him embarrassing.