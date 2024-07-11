Erica Mena Calls Safaree A Deadbeat Following His Nicki Minaj-Meek Mill Revelation

Safaree is catching a lot of flack right now.

Erica Mena and Safaree do not have a great relationship right now. Overall, the last couple of years has seen their partnership become strained and tumultuous. They are no longer together and while they do co-parent their two kids, Mena does not seem to be all that amused with the job Safaree is doing. As we reported yesterday, Mena went on a rant against Safaree. This was all in retaliation to Safaree's comments about how Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's relationship put him in a dark place.

In yesterday's post, Mena claimed that Safaree cares more about chasing clout off Nicki then actually paying attention to his own kids. Throughout her most recent rant, Mena went off on the father of her children, even more. Based on her comments below, it is very clear that she has had enough of him. As you can see, she claims that Safaree rarely ever engages with his children. When he does, he allegedly only does so for a photo opp. Furthermore, she said that he is "sloppy and cheap" especially as it pertains to how he dresses them.

Erica Mena Vs. Safaree

Mena also accused Safaree of focusing on himself too much, and attempting to look like a "bad bitch." It was all very scathing, and it's clear that Mena has been feeling this way for a very long time. Only time will tell whether or not Safaree chooses to respond. After all, there were some pretty massive accusations about his parenting here.

Let us know what you think of Mena's latest Instagram rant, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is taking things way too far against Safaree right now? Do you think Safaree is going to respond any time soon?