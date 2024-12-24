Erica Mena Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Defending Ex Safaree

The reality star has changed her tune.

Erica Mena and Nicki Minaj have been on completely different pages. The reality star and rapper have been linked through their respective romances with Safaree Samuels. Mena defended Safaree during their relationship, and repeatedly laid the blame for his split from Minaj on the rapper. In a recent Dumb Blonde Podcast appearance, though, Erica Mena has changed her mind. She issued a formal apology to Nicki Minaj, and claimed that Safaree was actually the problem.

Erica Mena told the host that she did not like Nicki Minaj initially, but has come to emphasize and relate to the rapper because she has been subjected to similar problems. "It's funny how life comes full circle," she explained. "Because the same thing he did to her, he's doing to me." Erica Mena proceeded to call Safaree out for playing the victim in both their relationship and his relationship with Nicki. "I remember him pouring his heart out to me about all the stuff she did to him," Mena recalled. "I didn't think to ask, 'What did you do to her?'." The reality star was also disappointed by the fact that Safaree tried to poke holes in Nicki Minaj's reputation as an artist.

Erica Mena Claimed Safaree Is Treating Her The Same

Erica Mena claimed that Safaree claimed to have written songs for Nicki Minaj as a means of hurting her career and her standing among her rap peers. "I owe this woman an apology," she posited. "Because I sat there and allowed him to talk about her." Erica Mena also owned up to "defending" and "vouching" for Safaree when he was publicly bashing Nicki Minaj. "At the end of the day," the Love & Hip Hop star asserted. "I didn't know the truth... They never tell you what they did, just what she did." Mena went on to say that every negative thing Nicki Minaj has said about Safaree is "true."