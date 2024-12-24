Erica Mena & Safaree's Saga Continues As She Allegedly Blocks Him From Seeing Their Kids For Holidays

You know who's saying what at this point.

You all know the deal by now when it comes to Erica Mena and Safaree's damaged relationship. After the two reality stars split from one another in 2022 it's been nothing but constant bickering and disagreements between them. For example, Mena recently made a formal and public apology to one of her ex's highest-profile partners, Nicki Minaj. After hating on the Trinidadian femcee for years during her and Safaree's time together, she realized that she was not the problem. "It's funny how life comes full circle. Because the same thing he did to her, he's doing to me."

That same thing she claims is how he's portrayed himself as the victim both relationships "I remember him pouring his heart out to me about all the stuff she did to him," Mena recalled. "I didn't think to ask, 'What did you do to her?'..." "I owe this woman an apology," she said in short. Safaree has of course retaliated and tried to disprove Mena's claims time and time again. Overall, it's hard to take either of their words as the truth, with fans acknowledging that as well.

Fans Are Split, Fed Up, And Etc. With Erica Mena & Safaree

There saga may never end, and we are convinced of that with them trading shots once again. The Neighborhood Talk was able to collect video and photo evidence on Mena and Safaree arguing about the "deadbeat dad" storyline. She's persisted to push this narrative about him, recently stating that he hasn't seen their children in six months. For context, Safaree had said that he hasn't seen them due to him trying to finalize a visitation schedule legally.