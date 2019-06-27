erica mena and safaree
- RelationshipsErica Mena Leaks Unfaithful Safaree Texts, Accuses Him Of Preying On 15 Year-OldThe beef between Erica Mena, Kimbella Mantos, and Safaree rages on.By Rex Provost
- RelationshipsErica Mena Admits She Trashed Safaree’s Shoes, Motorcycles & More Due To InfidelityErica Mena admits Safaree’s past claims were true.
By Taya Coates
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Erica Mena's Pregnancy LooksPregnant "Love & Hip Hop" star Erica Mena looks as flawless as ever.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsSafaree Demands To Be Present At Birth Of His Child With Erica Mena Amid DivorceExes Safaree and Erica continue their public fallout.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsSafaree & Erica Mena Unfollow Each Other, May Have Broken Up: ReportSafaree Samuels and Erica Mena may have broken up after fans realize that they are no longer following each other on social media.By Alex Zidel
- GramSafaree Enjoys First Daddy Diaper Run To A Pop Smoke SongSafaree celebrates successfully nailing his first diaper run as a dad by dancing to the late Pop Smoke's "Meet The Woo 2" mixtape cut "Foreigner."By Keenan Higgins
- TVErica Mena Addresses Fears Of Having Baby No. 2: "I Didn’t Wanna Do It All Again Alone"As everyone watches the "wedding event of the season," Erica Mena took to IG to unveil what it's like being a new mommy again.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipSafaree & Erica Mena Expecting First Child Together: ReportSafaree and Erica are reportedly expecting a baby together. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentSafaree's Ex Puts Him On Blast For Cheating On Erica Mena, Exposes All His TextsSafaree wants to clear his name.By Aida C.