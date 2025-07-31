Erica Mena recently took to her Instagram Story to complain about her ex-husband, Safaree Samuels, attending a Chris Brown concert. Samuels shared a video of himself emotionally singing along to Brown's performance on social media, Wednesday.
Addressing the clip, Mena wrote over a black screen: "The worlds poster boy Dead beat at the Chris Brown concert shedding fake tears for yet another man. Clown ain't you in court right now lying under oath about being broke just so you don't have to lift a finger or a dollar for kids you don't even see. Even your mother should be ashamed."
When The Shade Room shared the fiery statement on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "How y’all telling her to let it go but not holding him accountable for not taking care of his kids ? She has every right to call him out," one user wrote. Another replied: "She need to learn to shut up & just be BIG MAMA. Ole girl always got something to say every time his name pop up somewhere. It’s ok to be a single mom in silence. Let the happiness & success of your children speak for itself!"
Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Relationship
Samuels and Mena married back in 2019 and welcomed two children over the course of their relationship. Mena ended up filing for divorce in May 2021. Their latest interaction is far from the first time Mena has accused Samuels of being a deadbeat.
Samuels previously fired back at the accusation during a recent interview on the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast, earlier this year. After admitting that he hadn't seen his kids in four months, he said of the social media backlash: “I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m pay in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers.”