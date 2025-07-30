Chris Brown and Live Nation are facing a new lawsuit from the Miami-based swimwear brand, Breezy Swimwear, which takes issue with the singer's ongoing Breezy Bowl XX tour. With the complaint, Breezy Swimwear is accusing Brown and Live Nation of allegedly committing trademark infringement.

Breezy Swimwear claims they've owned the "Breezy" trademark since 2018 and even used the term "Breezy Bowl" to promote the brand as far back as 2023. In a statement to TMZ Hip Hop, attorney John Hoover explained: “Celebrities do not get to overwrite small-business names just because they are famous. Breezy Swimwear coined ‘Breezy Bowl’ here in Miami; we are simply asking the court to protect that home-grown brand and end the confusion."

TMZ published screenshots of direct messages Breezy Swimwear has allegedly received on social media, with fans asking whether Brown will be attending their "Breezy Bowl" events. The brand markets itself as being centered around "female empowerment" and argues an association with Chris Brown would harm their reputation. CEO Kris Izquierdo shared TMZ's report on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown and Live Nation have yet to comment on the lawsuit. Brown announced the Breezy Bowl XX tour back in March, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. “TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, as caught by Billboard. “So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”