Chris Brown & Live Nation Sued By Swimwear Company Over "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

Tycoon Music Festival
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Chris Brown announced his Breezy Bowl XX tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller as supporting acts, earlier this year.

Chris Brown and Live Nation are facing a new lawsuit from the Miami-based swimwear brand, Breezy Swimwear, which takes issue with the singer's ongoing Breezy Bowl XX tour. With the complaint, Breezy Swimwear is accusing Brown and Live Nation of allegedly committing trademark infringement.

Breezy Swimwear claims they've owned the "Breezy" trademark since 2018 and even used the term "Breezy Bowl" to promote the brand as far back as 2023. In a statement to TMZ Hip Hop, attorney John Hoover explained: “Celebrities do not get to overwrite small-business names just because they are famous. Breezy Swimwear coined ‘Breezy Bowl’ here in Miami; we are simply asking the court to protect that home-grown brand and end the confusion."

TMZ published screenshots of direct messages Breezy Swimwear has allegedly received on social media, with fans asking whether Brown will be attending their "Breezy Bowl" events. The brand markets itself as being centered around "female empowerment" and argues an association with Chris Brown would harm their reputation. CEO Kris Izquierdo shared TMZ's report on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour Dates

Brown and Live Nation have yet to comment on the lawsuit. Brown announced the Breezy Bowl XX tour back in March, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album. “TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, as caught by Billboard. “So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller are serving as supporting acts on the tour. Brown will be kicking off the North America leg in Miami on Wednesday night at loanDepot park. He'll also be hosting an afterparty at LIV Nightclub as well.

