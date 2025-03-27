Chris Brown Announces "Breezy Bowl XX" Stadium World Tour Celebrating 20-Year Career

Chris Brown has been getting a lot of praise from R&B peers recently, whether newcomers like Leon Thomas or disgraced figures like R. Kelly.

Of course, Chris Brown will do meet-and-greets again, which resulted in various viral moments over the years. General sale for this tour begins on April 3 at 10AM local time on Live Nation, whereas a North America artist presale will begin on April 1. Days following that launch will include additional presale options, and those looking for the European equivalent can look out starting on March 31. Check out the "Residuals" superstar's "Breezy Bowl XX" tour dates down below.

"TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!" Chris Brown wrote to fans in his tour announcement on Instagram. "BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW [sic] THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL."

Chris Brown recently graced one of last year's biggest R&B hits thanks to the new "MUTT" remix assisting fellow singer Leon Thomas, speaking to his enduring status as a genre titan. But he has even bigger plans to show off his longevity. Breezy recently announced the "Breezy Bowl XX" stadium world tour celebrating his 20-year career, with support from Summer Walker in the United States and Bryson Tiller for all shows, including his Europe trek. The trek will kick off overseas this June and wrap up stateside in September. Also, he suggested that the tour will also hit up various other cities in new dates. The team will announce further down the line, so stay tuned.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.