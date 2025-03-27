Chris Brown Announces "Breezy Bowl XX" Stadium World Tour Celebrating 20-Year Career

Chris Brown recently graced one of last year's biggest R&B hits thanks to the new "MUTT" remix assisting fellow singer Leon Thomas, speaking to his enduring status as a genre titan. But he has even bigger plans to show off his longevity. Breezy recently announced the "Breezy Bowl XX" stadium world tour celebrating his 20-year career, with support from Summer Walker in the United States and Bryson Tiller for all shows, including his Europe trek. The trek will kick off overseas this June and wrap up stateside in September. Also, he suggested that the tour will also hit up various other cities in new dates. The team will announce further down the line, so stay tuned.
"TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!" Chris Brown wrote to fans in his tour announcement on Instagram. "BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW [sic] THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL."
Chris Brown Tour Dates
Of course, Chris Brown will do meet-and-greets again, which resulted in various viral moments over the years. General sale for this tour begins on April 3 at 10AM local time on Live Nation, whereas a North America artist presale will begin on April 1. Days following that launch will include additional presale options, and those looking for the European equivalent can look out starting on March 31. Check out the "Residuals" superstar's "Breezy Bowl XX" tour dates down below.
Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 8
Hamburg, Germany – June 11
Frankfurt, Germany – June 13
Manchester, U.K. – June 15 & June 16
Cardiff, U.K. – June 19
London, U.K. – June 21
Birmingham, U.K. – June 26
Dublin, Ireland – June 28
Glasgow, Scotland – July 1
Paris, France – July 5
Miami, FL – July 30
Tampa, FL – August 2
Hershey, PA – August 5
Detroit, MI – August 8
Washington, D.C. – August 10
East Rutherford, NJ – August 12
Philadelphia, PA – August 16
Toronto, ON – August 19
Montreal, QC – August 23
Boston, MA – August 25
Chicago, IL – August 28
Atlanta, GA – August 30
Arlington, TX – September 3
St. Louis, MO – September 5
Houston, TX – September 8
Phoenix, AZ – September 11
Los Angeles, CA – September 13
San Diego, CA – September 17
Las Vegas, NV – September 20