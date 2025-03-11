R Kelly Takes On Chris Brown's "Residuals" Challenge With A Candid Verse From Behind Bars

R Kelly has weighed in on the viral "Residuals" challenge, in which singers have been contributing verses to the song of the same name by Chris Brown. On Tuesday, audio of the incarcerated singer surfaced online in which he provides his own take on the track through a jail phone. He thanks his fans for sticking with him through the legal drama, wonders where the money from his streams is going, and more.

When The Shade Room posted the remix on Instagram, fans in the comments section had plenty of jokes. "R. Kelly about to drop Trapped in the Prison," one user wrote. Others praised the disgraced singer's talents. "Listen…NOBODY alive would beat R Kelly in a Verzuz! That’s stamped all his bs aside he one of the greatest," one fan argued.

Read More: R Kelly Interviewers Defend Their Decision To Invite Him On Their Podcast

Will R Kelly Release New Music?

The "Residuals" remix comes after R Kelly suggested that he's written upwards of 25 albums while behind bars. He discussed the idea of releasing more music during a recent interview with the Inmate Tea with A&P podcast. “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable,” he said, earlier this month. “That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I have been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out…I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”