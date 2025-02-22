R Kelly Leads Fans To A Social Media Roast Session After New Prison Photos Surface

R Kelly is seemingly doing well in prison amid his racketeering and sex trafficking sentence, or at least, that's what a series of new jail pictures indicate. In them, he hits a couple of poses: the squat, the crossed hands standing up, and the foot over a step while pointing at the camera. Some fans think that the disgraced R&B singer's fit, comprised mainly of a green button-up over a white long-sleeve, looks stuck in the year 2000. Others don't think that this looks like him at all, and a few took to social media replies to give their random thoughts on anything related to him.

Elsewhere, these R. Kelly prison photos emerged after his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean bashed Saturday Night Live for dissing him during their 50th anniversary special. "Rather arrogant that SNL sees it as their job to decide, belatedly, who should and should not be canceled," she told TMZ. Still, plenty of folks did not take it this far, and instead acknowledged that his legacy and place in pop culture now carries a pretty nasty and public asterisk.

R Kelly Appeal

In other R. Kelly news, his appeal to overturn his New York conviction failed. "The record is replete with evidence that Kelly was able to commit the predicate acts because he was the head of a close-knit group of associates and he controlled the affairs of the enterprise," Judge Denny Chin expressed in the decision. "For instance, members of Kelly’s entourage participated directly in a predicate act when they devised a plan for Kelly to marry Aaliyah when she was underage."