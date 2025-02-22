R Kelly Leads Fans To A Social Media Roast Session After New Prison Photos Surface

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 257 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly Social Media New Prison Photos Music News
Nov 17, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American singer and producer R. Kelly performs the National Anthem prior to the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Some Internet users think that R Kelly looks stuck in the 2000s in these prison photos, whereas others don't believe this is actually him.

R Kelly is seemingly doing well in prison amid his racketeering and sex trafficking sentence, or at least, that's what a series of new jail pictures indicate. In them, he hits a couple of poses: the squat, the crossed hands standing up, and the foot over a step while pointing at the camera. Some fans think that the disgraced R&B singer's fit, comprised mainly of a green button-up over a white long-sleeve, looks stuck in the year 2000. Others don't think that this looks like him at all, and a few took to social media replies to give their random thoughts on anything related to him.

Elsewhere, these R. Kelly prison photos emerged after his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean bashed Saturday Night Live for dissing him during their 50th anniversary special. "Rather arrogant that SNL sees it as their job to decide, belatedly, who should and should not be canceled," she told TMZ. Still, plenty of folks did not take it this far, and instead acknowledged that his legacy and place in pop culture now carries a pretty nasty and public asterisk.

Read More: Drea Kelly Slams Critics Blaming Her For R Kelly’s Alleged Abuse Of Their Daughter

R Kelly Appeal

In other R. Kelly news, his appeal to overturn his New York conviction failed. "The record is replete with evidence that Kelly was able to commit the predicate acts because he was the head of a close-knit group of associates and he controlled the affairs of the enterprise," Judge Denny Chin expressed in the decision. "For instance, members of Kelly’s entourage participated directly in a predicate act when they devised a plan for Kelly to marry Aaliyah when she was underage."

"While we are disappointed that the Second Circuit affirmed Mr. Kelly’s convictions, we believe the United States Supreme Court will be interested in reviewing this unprecedented opinion that gives the government limitless discretion to apply the RICO statute to situations absurdly remote from statute’s intent," Jennifer Bonjean stated regarding this R. Kelly update. "The statute [intends] to punish organized crime, not individual conduct." Meanwhile, his accusers targeted him for $9 million over unpaid royalties, another strong legal battle. From what these new prison photos indicate, though, Kelly is chilling through it all, for better or worse.

Read More: Drea Kelly Explains Why She Kept R Kelly’s Last Name Despite Alleged Abuse

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
US-justice-COURT-KELLY Music R Kelly's Appeal In Sex Trafficking Case Gets Firm Rejection 522
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1130
5th Annual Little Steven's Policeman's Ball Sports James Dolan Accused Of Sex Trafficking Masseuse And Leading Her To Harvey Weinstein 973
R. Kelly Sentenced In Chicago Federal Court After September Conviction TV R Kelly's Lawyer Bashes "SNL" For Calling Singer "Problematic" Guest 949