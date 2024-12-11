Drea Kelly Explains Why She Kept R Kelly’s Last Name Despite Alleged Abuse

BYCaroline Fisher145 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WE tv Celebrates "Power, Influence &amp; Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def" And Season 3 Of "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta"
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Drea Kelly attends WE tv "Power, Influence &amp; Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def" celebration and Season 3 of "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" at The London West Hollywood on July 16, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv)
Drea Kelly is setting the record straight.

During a recent interview with Carlos King, Drea Kelly opened up about her allegedly abusive relationship with R Kelly. The two of them first married in 1996, and Drea filed for divorce roughly ten years later in 2006. According to her, the abuse she experienced as a child influenced her decision to stay with Kelly as long as she did. She claims her background initially brought her and her ex closer together. Eventually, however, this became a way for him to allegedly control her.

“The way I grew up was to not love myself, to not think I’m worthy and to feel that there’s no escape from this ’cause not only is it my grandfather, it’s my mother. Now, it’s my husband,” she alleged. “So, that’s why I’m in the place that I am today. F*** y’all with a capital F because you have no idea what it’s like to go from being abused to an abused 19-year-old with a man who has this much power and you’re being abused by him and you have nowhere to go and no money to even do it with.”

Read More: R Kelly Reveals Massive Streaming Income Despite Being Locked Up

Drea Kelly Opens Up About Allegedly Abusive Relationship With R Kelly

Drea went on to call out those who have judged her for keeping Kelly's name despite the alleged abuse. She fired back at claims that she didn't "bring anything to the table” to earn the right to the name. She even slammed critics comparing her and Kelly's dynamic to Ike and Tina Turner's. “You don’t even know what my profession is," she explained. "And at the end of the day, what do I bring to the table if I am the table?"

“I brought a whole womb. I birthed children, so for women to even say something like that is sad to me…and because you can’t clock what I do, because you haven’t done your research, you think it’s okay to go on the internet and say, ‘she don’t do nothing, Tina Turner did something,’" she continued. "The only difference between me and Tina Turner is she sang on the stage with Ike, I danced on one with Robert."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks R Kelly’s Fellow Inmates Are “Blessed”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...