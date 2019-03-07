r kelly allegations
- CrimeR. Kelly Trial Juror Excused After Suffering Panic AttackA young woman suffered a panic attack after hearing details about Kelly's case. By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Performed Oral Sex On Underage Aaliyah According To Dancer's TestimonyMore details have been revealed in the ongoing sex-crime trial against R. Kelly.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer Makes Disrespectful Comments About The Late AaliyahR. Kelly's lawyer says Aaliyah can't testify about being a victim in his sex crimes case because she's dead. By Kyesha Jennings
- RelationshipsAzriel Clary Will Seek Counseling To Heal R. Kelly Relationship Trauma: ReportR. Kelly's former live-in GF is now free from his abusive hold, and is seeking the proper help to heal.By Keenan Higgins
- TVR. Kelly's Ex-Wife & Brothers Claim He Was Molested As A ChildThis new was revealed on "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning"By Lynn S.
- SocietyWoman Hospitalized After Being Raped By Several Men In R. Kelly's Old StudioBecause R. Kelly and sexual assault seem to come hand in hand.By hnhh
- MusicIyanla Vanzant Explains Why She Rejected "Fixing" R. Kelly: "He's Still In Denial"The motivational host said Kelly was making way too many demands.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Witnesses Say He Paid Them Not To Testify, And He "Flew [Them] In For Sex": ReportHe could soon be hit with a fresh set of charges.By hnhh
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Facing More Legal Trouble As Jury Reviews Sex Trafficking DetailsA jury is prepared to review the details.By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Hairstylist Details Alleged Sexual Abuse In New On-Air InterviewHer name has remained anonymous in court documents until now.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Supporters Think Michael Avenatti's Arrest Is A Victory For The SingerThe lawyer was a highly vocal adversary of Kelly.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Family Worried R. Kelly Will Take Her To Dubai If Granted PermissionThey don't trust that Kelly will return from Dubai.By Erika Marie
- MusicR Kelly's Ex-Wife Joins "Growing Up Hip Hop" As His Attorneys Shape DefenseHis defense attorneys are requesting copies of the alleged sex tapes.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Audio Suggests He Lied About Mentoring Girlfriend Joycelyn SavageHe told Gayle King Savage couldn't sing.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Family Reportedly Turns Over Digital Evidence In R. Kelly CaseThey allegedly gave investigators text messages, emails, and social media conversations.By Erika Marie
- MusicNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Is Catching Heat For Flapping Arms To "I Believe I Can Fly"His spokesperson said he "can't be expected to recognize every R. Kelly track."By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer From 2008 Trial Says He Was "Guilty As Hell"The attorney said that he took R. Kelly to the doctor to receive "libido killing" shots so he couldn't get arrested in the future.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Artist Sparkle Says Singer Knows "It's For Real This Time"She says she was the first person to publicly come out against Kelly back in 2001.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Employee Questioned By The Feds Regarding Sex TraffickingThe singer's daughter also blasts claims made by her father that he has a relationship with his children.By Erika Marie