R Kelly has not had past luck in securing an early release from prison or a chance to overturn his convictions. But an alleged murder plot against him in prison and alleged new evidence in his case has his legal team demanding a new trial.

According to AllHipHop, the singer seeks a new trial in Chicago federal court due to his murder plot allegations and accusations of legal obstruction. The Friday (June 20) motion from his attorney Beau Brindley alleged that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago and the Bureau of Prisons engaged in misconduct. The specific allegations include stealing legal correspondence, witness tampering, and conspiring to carry out an assassination attempt.

"This is not coincidence, this is not an R. Kelly production," Brindley stated. "This is what they are doing to him as these words are being written."

One key aspect of their allegations involves an anonymous witness called "Jane" who testified in Kelly's trial in 2008. His lawyers alleged that prosecutors threatened Jane's parents and offered financial support in order to change her story, and that later became key to his federal conviction years later.

R Kelly Allegations

In addition, R. Kelly's lawyers alleged that prison officials worked with government informant Kishan Modugumudi. He was Kelly's cellmate, and he allegedly stole letters between him and his attorneys. The mail allegedly found itself in the hands of another informant, Larry McGee, who allegedly showed it to Jane and another potential witness in order to convince them to testify against him.

As for R. Kelly's murder plot allegations, he accused the Bureau of Prisons of conspiring to murder him behind bars. Mikeal Glenn Stine, an Aryan Brotherhood member, allegedly told Kelly that prison officials sent him to kill him. The Bureau allegedly promised early release if he carried it out. Instead, he's reportedly ready to testify under oath after warning Kelly.