R Kelly Seeks New Trial Due To Alleged Murder Plot, Witness Tampering, And More

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 172 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly New Trial Alleged Murder Plot Witness Tampering Music News
Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&amp;B singer R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly. Kelly turned himself in and was arrested after being charged with 10 alleged counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse ranging from 1998 to 2010. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
R Kelly and his legal team alleged they have evidence of witness tampering and obstruction of justice, and want his bond secured as well.

R Kelly has not had past luck in securing an early release from prison or a chance to overturn his convictions. But an alleged murder plot against him in prison and alleged new evidence in his case has his legal team demanding a new trial.

According to AllHipHop, the singer seeks a new trial in Chicago federal court due to his murder plot allegations and accusations of legal obstruction. The Friday (June 20) motion from his attorney Beau Brindley alleged that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago and the Bureau of Prisons engaged in misconduct. The specific allegations include stealing legal correspondence, witness tampering, and conspiring to carry out an assassination attempt.

"This is not coincidence, this is not an R. Kelly production," Brindley stated. "This is what they are doing to him as these words are being written."

One key aspect of their allegations involves an anonymous witness called "Jane" who testified in Kelly's trial in 2008. His lawyers alleged that prosecutors threatened Jane's parents and offered financial support in order to change her story, and that later became key to his federal conviction years later.

Read More: Brendan Paul Alleges Diddy Told Employees To Act Like Members Of “Seal Team 6”

R Kelly Allegations
SOCCER: World Cup-Opening Ceremonies
June 11, 2010; Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA; Recording artist R. Kelly during the opening ceremonies for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, R. Kelly's lawyers alleged that prison officials worked with government informant Kishan Modugumudi. He was Kelly's cellmate, and he allegedly stole letters between him and his attorneys. The mail allegedly found itself in the hands of another informant, Larry McGee, who allegedly showed it to Jane and another potential witness in order to convince them to testify against him.

As for R. Kelly's murder plot allegations, he accused the Bureau of Prisons of conspiring to murder him behind bars. Mikeal Glenn Stine, an Aryan Brotherhood member, allegedly told Kelly that prison officials sent him to kill him. The Bureau allegedly promised early release if he carried it out. Instead, he's reportedly ready to testify under oath after warning Kelly.

Also, the motion alleges medical neglect, referring to R. Kelly's overdose and authorities' alleged denial of his treatment. With this in mind, Kelly seeks a new trial and immediate release on bond based on alleged evidence of witness tampering and obstruction of justice. As he waits for a bond hearing from behind FCI Butner bars in North Carolina, we will see what the court decides.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Demanded $50K Back From Cassie & Alex Fine After Hearing Of Their Affair

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
R Kelly Presidential Pardon Donald Trump Murder Plot Music News Music R Kelly Reportedly Seeks Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump Amid Alleged Prison Murder Plot 5.6K
R Kelly's Team Bombshell Evidence Hip Hop News Music R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot 1410
Judge Responds R Kelly Home Detention Murder Plot Music News Music Judge Rules On R. Kelly’s Home Detention Request 8.7K
R Kelly Terrified Following Overdose Hip Hop News Music R Kelly Reportedly Terrified Following Prison Overdose 580