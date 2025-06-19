R Kelly Reportedly Terrified Following Prison Overdose

BY Caroline Fisher 127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly Terrified Following Overdose Hip Hop News
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in front of a judge to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
According to members of R Kelly's legal team, he broke down in tears during a phone call from prison recently.

R Kelly continues to push for his freedom, and according to TMZ, he's feeling more uneasy than ever behind bars. Members of his legal team recently spoke with the outlet, revealing that he broke down during a phone call this week.

"He’s emotional, and he cried intermittently on the phone call," attorney Nicole Blank Becker explained. "Again, out of fear for his life."

Earlier this month, the disgraced artist allegedly overdosed in prison and had to be hospitalized. Allegedly, he was placed in solitary confinement, and given an increased dose of medication just two days later. He allegedly began to feel extremely ill as a result and was rushed to the hospital. Kelly has since been released, but his legal team suspects alleged foul play.

Read More: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Blasts R Kelly For Seeking Donald Trump Pardon

R Kelly Overdose
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York
Singer R. Kelly performs in concert during the '12 Nights Of Christmas' tour at Kings Theatre on December 17, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” attorney Beau B. Brindley alleged. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

Before the alleged overdose, Kelly's team filed an emergency motion demanded his immediate release from prison. In it, they alleged that terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Mikeal Glenn Stine told the singer that authorities allegedly offered him freedom in exchange for killing him.

Allegedly, Stine decided to back out at the last minute and tell Kelly about the alleged plot instead. That decision didn't come without a cost, however. Allegedly, another member of the Aryan Brotherhood has now been ordered to kill both him and Kelly.

The Chicago-born performer was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in 2021, and of more crimes including child pornography and enticing minors for sex in 2022. He was sentenced to 31 years, meaning his scheduled release date is December 21, 2045.

Read More: R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
R Kelly's Team Bombshell Evidence Hip Hop News Music R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot 1049
R Kelly Alleged Prison Murder Plot Music News Music R Kelly Demands Immediate Release Due To Alleged Prison Murder Plot 2.5K
Joycelyn Savage's Family Blasts R Kelly Hip Hop News Music Joycelyn Savage’s Family Blasts R Kelly For Seeking Donald Trump Pardon 536
R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing Music R Kelly Allegedly Overdoses In Prison, Attorney Claims Prison Staff Is To Blame 8.3K