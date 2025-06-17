Some disturbing news involving R Kelly is being reported by Grouchy Greg Watkins of All HipHop this morning. According to their report, the singer allegedly overdosed in prison last week, and was recently released from the hospital.

This report comes just a few days after Kelly and his lawyers filed a motion to have the singer released into home confinement. The singer believes he is the target of an alleged murder plot, with white supremacist prison gangs at the center of it.

As per All HipHop's reading of the court filings, R Kelly was allegedly placed in solitary confinement on June 10th. Additionally, he was allegedly given an increased dose of medication just two days later. As a result, the singer was feeling extremely ill. He was subsequently hospitalized, and now, his lawyers are speaking out. Clearly, they believe some alleged foul play is involved.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” R. Kelly’s lawyer Beau B. Brindley explained. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 26: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly's defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brindley went on to allege that R Kelly refuses to eat due to fears of overdosing again. Furthermore, doctors discovered blood clots in his leg and lungs. However, as Brindley alleges, prison staff would not let him get the treatment he needs. Instead, they allegedly forced him back to the prison.

“Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly,” Brindley alleged. “He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of the doctors. He was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life. This happened. This will be confirmed by hospital records. It is undeniable."