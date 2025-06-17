R Kelly Allegedly Overdoses In Prison, Attorney Claims Prison Staff Is To Blame

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)
R Kelly previously filed a motion stating that there was a plot to murder him, and that he wanted to be moved to home confinement.

Some disturbing news involving R Kelly is being reported by Grouchy Greg Watkins of All HipHop this morning. According to their report, the singer allegedly overdosed in prison last week, and was recently released from the hospital.

This report comes just a few days after Kelly and his lawyers filed a motion to have the singer released into home confinement. The singer believes he is the target of an alleged murder plot, with white supremacist prison gangs at the center of it.

As per All HipHop's reading of the court filings, R Kelly was allegedly placed in solitary confinement on June 10th. Additionally, he was allegedly given an increased dose of medication just two days later. As a result, the singer was feeling extremely ill. He was subsequently hospitalized, and now, his lawyers are speaking out. Clearly, they believe some alleged foul play is involved.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” R. Kelly’s lawyer Beau B. Brindley explained. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

R Kelly Overdose
R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 26: R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly's defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brindley went on to allege that R Kelly refuses to eat due to fears of overdosing again. Furthermore, doctors discovered blood clots in his leg and lungs. However, as Brindley alleges, prison staff would not let him get the treatment he needs. Instead, they allegedly forced him back to the prison.

“Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly,” Brindley alleged. “He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of the doctors. He was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life. This happened. This will be confirmed by hospital records. It is undeniable."

With Monday's filing, R Kelly's legal team is looking to have him removed from the North Carolina prison as quickly as possible. Only time will tell whether or not they get what they want.

