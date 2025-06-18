Joycelyn Savage’s Family Blasts R Kelly For Seeking Donald Trump Pardon

R Kelly's team is expected to file new evidence in his case by the end of this week in an attempt to overturn his conviction.

R Kelly's legal team is currently preparing to file new evidence in an attempt to turn over his conviction. According to the family of Joycelyn Savage, however, he deserves to serve the 31-year sentence he was handed. During a recent conversation with TMZ, the family's attorney Gerald Griggs said they're not happy about the disgraced singer's latest push for freedom. He claims they believe Kelly still allegedly has a grip on Savage, who they haven't heard from directly since 2019.

Instead, they say they've only heard from individuals claiming to represent her. Kelly's attorney Beau Brindley told the outlet that for now, they're unwilling to discuss Savage, as they're busy worrying about what's going on with the performer.

"Unfortunately for government counsel, there will be no jurisdictional refuge from that motion and the truth it will uncover. From that, try as they might, there will be no technical argument behind which government counsel can hide,” Brindley said of their upcoming motion earlier this week.

Read More: R Kelly’s Team Readies “Bombshell” New Evidence Amid Alleged Prison Assassination Plot

R Kelly Overdose
R. Kelly Appears In Court After Prosecutors Add Additional Felony Charges
Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in front of a judge to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse.

News of Savage's family's response to the motion arrives shortly after Kelly allegedly overdosed in prison. Allegedly, he was placed in solitary confinement earlier this month, and last week, they increased the dose of his medication. Reportedly, he began feeling extremely ill and was eventually hospitalized.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” Brindley said of the alleged incident. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

Last week, Kelly's team also filed an emergency motion demanding his immediate release. In it, they alleged that authorities offered to free a terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood gang leader in exchange for killing him.

Read More: R Kelly Allegedly Overdoses In Prison, Attorney Claims Prison Staff Is To Blame

