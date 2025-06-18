R Kelly's legal team is currently preparing to file new evidence in an attempt to turn over his conviction. According to the family of Joycelyn Savage, however, he deserves to serve the 31-year sentence he was handed. During a recent conversation with TMZ, the family's attorney Gerald Griggs said they're not happy about the disgraced singer's latest push for freedom. He claims they believe Kelly still allegedly has a grip on Savage, who they haven't heard from directly since 2019.

Instead, they say they've only heard from individuals claiming to represent her. Kelly's attorney Beau Brindley told the outlet that for now, they're unwilling to discuss Savage, as they're busy worrying about what's going on with the performer.

"Unfortunately for government counsel, there will be no jurisdictional refuge from that motion and the truth it will uncover. From that, try as they might, there will be no technical argument behind which government counsel can hide,” Brindley said of their upcoming motion earlier this week.

R Kelly Overdose

Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in front of a judge to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

News of Savage's family's response to the motion arrives shortly after Kelly allegedly overdosed in prison. Allegedly, he was placed in solitary confinement earlier this month, and last week, they increased the dose of his medication. Reportedly, he began feeling extremely ill and was eventually hospitalized.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” Brindley said of the alleged incident. “They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”