R Kelly Reportedly Seeks Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump Amid Alleged Prison Murder Plot

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 259 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly Presidential Pardon Donald Trump Murder Plot Music News
Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&amp;B singer R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly. Kelly turned himself in and was arrested after being charged with 10 alleged counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse ranging from 1998 to 2010. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
R Kelly's lawyers reportedly filed an emergency motion to release him from prison due to an alleged murder plot against him behind bars.

R. Kelly continues to garner some celebrity support despite his convictions, but he reportedly needs a presidential cosign to really get what he wants. According to PEOPLE, his attorney Beau B. Brindley told the outlet that they're in conversations to get a pardon from convicted United States President Donald Trump.

"We are in open discussions with people close to President Trump," Brindley reportedly told the publication. "And those discussions have expanded and intensified since we filed our motion. We believe that President Trump is the only person with the courage to help us."

The motion that the lawyer referenced relates to an alleged R Kelly murder plot in prison. His team claims that prison officials conspired with an inmate to carry out a hit on him, and he motioned for an emergency release due to fear for his life.

"Immediately after our motion became public, Robert [Kelly] was thrown into solitary confinement," Brindley alleged. "He cannot make phone calls to his family, he has no access to commissary. He has spiders crawling over him while he tries to sleep."

The R&B singer is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He now seeks a pardon or a commuted sentence due to the alleged murder plot.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Assistant Recalls Dream In Which Mogul Saved Her From R. Kelly

R Kelly Pardon By Donald Trump
SOCCER: World Cup-Opening Ceremonies
June 11, 2010; Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA; Recording artist R. Kelly during the opening ceremonies for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Kelly's lawyer also claimed that he's afraid to eat in prison due to fear of poison. Inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine alleged via a written declaration that three Bureau of Prisons officers asked him to murder the disgraced vocalist.

Stine allegedly told Kelly about the alleged plot, alleging that he had a change of heart. Brindley alleged to PEOPLE that his client already faced attacks in the past.

"He is not safe in federal custody," he remarked concerning R Kelly's prison time. "And to keep him in prison while he is under threat like this is cruel and unusual punishment."

Elsewhere, this is not the only story regarding a possible Donald Trump pardon. Rumors began to swirl about a potential deal with Diddy. The U.S. President responded to these rumors, saying that he hasn't heard anything but would "look at the facts."

Read More: Diddy Accuser Goes Public With Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
R Kelly Alleged Prison Murder Plot Music News Music R Kelly Demands Immediate Release Due To Alleged Prison Murder Plot 1160
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This" 8.8K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
News Authentic 420