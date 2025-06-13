R. Kelly continues to garner some celebrity support despite his convictions, but he reportedly needs a presidential cosign to really get what he wants. According to PEOPLE, his attorney Beau B. Brindley told the outlet that they're in conversations to get a pardon from convicted United States President Donald Trump.

"We are in open discussions with people close to President Trump," Brindley reportedly told the publication. "And those discussions have expanded and intensified since we filed our motion. We believe that President Trump is the only person with the courage to help us."

The motion that the lawyer referenced relates to an alleged R Kelly murder plot in prison. His team claims that prison officials conspired with an inmate to carry out a hit on him, and he motioned for an emergency release due to fear for his life.

"Immediately after our motion became public, Robert [Kelly] was thrown into solitary confinement," Brindley alleged. "He cannot make phone calls to his family, he has no access to commissary. He has spiders crawling over him while he tries to sleep."

The R&B singer is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He now seeks a pardon or a commuted sentence due to the alleged murder plot.

Kelly's lawyer also claimed that he's afraid to eat in prison due to fear of poison. Inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine alleged via a written declaration that three Bureau of Prisons officers asked him to murder the disgraced vocalist.

Stine allegedly told Kelly about the alleged plot, alleging that he had a change of heart. Brindley alleged to PEOPLE that his client already faced attacks in the past.

"He is not safe in federal custody," he remarked concerning R Kelly's prison time. "And to keep him in prison while he is under threat like this is cruel and unusual punishment."

Elsewhere, this is not the only story regarding a possible Donald Trump pardon. Rumors began to swirl about a potential deal with Diddy. The U.S. President responded to these rumors, saying that he hasn't heard anything but would "look at the facts."