presidential pardon
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Believes He Has Prostate Cancer, Wants Presidential PardonJoe Exotic firmly believes he is dying in prison.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsLil Wayne Pardon Causes "QAnon Shaman" To Rethink Trump Support: ReportHe painted the American flag on his face and wore a horned helmet as he stormed the Capitol, but seeing Weezy get a presidential pardon gave his pause.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Questions Why Roc Nation's Desiree Perez Doesn't Have Federal ProtectionThe rapper seemed unaware of Perez's past & thinks she should always have federal protection.By HNHH Staff
- MusicDeath Row Co-Founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris Thanks Trump For PardonThe rap mogul helped fund the famed label and in his first interview since being released, he speaks about his regrets of being involved in the drug game.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Says C-Murder Is Innocent & Explains Why He Needs To Be PardonedBoosie speaks on his reaction to Trump not granting C-Murder clemency.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeKodak Black Officially Released From PrisonKodak Black's Presidential pardon came through swiftly.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Thanks Donald Trump For PardonFollowing his Presidentially-issued pardon, Lil Wayne takes a moment to share a heartfelt thank-you to Donald Trump and his attorney Bradford Cohen. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsKodak Black Thanks Trump, Prosecutors Want Him Detained In South CarolinaThe rapper still faces sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged incident that occurred in 2016.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Claims He Was "Too Gay" To Receive Trump PardonThe "Tiger King" star is claiming he was purposely omitted from the presidential pardons list because of his sexuality. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLil Yachty Jokes About Getting Kodak Black & Lil Wayne On The "Pardon Me" RemixAfter Trump pardoned both the rappers, Yachty thinks they should all link up for the "Pardon Me" remix.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Speaks On Trump Pardoning Death Row Co-FounderThe rap veteran had allegedly been secretly lobbying the White House on behalf of Death Row Records' co-founder, Michael "Harry O" Harris.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: ReportThere have been rumors that this was going to occur, but new reports state that Trump has come through for the two rappers.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Wayne & Kodak Black Being Considered For Presidential Pardon: ReportIt's reported that Trump will issue another set of pardons the day before Biden's inauguration.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Tells Aides He Wants To Pardon Himself: ReportThe outgoing President has apparently told aides close to him that he wants to pardon himself before completing his term in office. By Madusa S.
- GramKodak Black Vows To Give $1 Mil To Charity If Trump Grants PardonThe rapper is shooting his shot for a release from prison.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Reportedly Can't Stop Thinking About Pardoning HimselfPresidents are theoretically allowed to pardon themselves from any federal crimes.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump Commutes Roger Stone's 3-Year Prison SentenceDonald Trump comes through and pardons his former political advisor, Roger Stone, right before he was headed to the box. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic's Legal Team Launches Presidential Pardon CampaignA man named Eric Love is trying to get Joe Exotic released from prison.By Alexander Cole
- TVTrump Addresses Potential Pardon For "Tiger King" Joe ExoticDonald Trump finally acknowledges Joe Exotic during a press conference. By Aron A.