Diddy Could Get Out Of Prison This Week If Donald Trump Gets His Way

BY Alexander Cole
Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence, although a new report suggests Donald Trump is trying to change that.

Ever since being convicted of transportation for prostitution, there have been rumblings that Diddy would ask for a Presidential Pardon. Last night, it was reported that the mogul would be appealing his case. However, that may not matter as another report completely turned the case on its head.

In a new article from TMZ, it was revealed that President Donald Trump is seriously considering commuting Diddy's sentence. This mean's the mogul could be out of prison as early as this week.

Of course, there are a ton of political ramifications that could come from this. In fact, TMZ suggests that Trump's inner circle is very much against the idea. That said, Trump does as he pleases, and this situation is no different.

"According to our source, the President is 'vacillating' on a commutation. We're told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious -- 'Trump will do what he wants,' and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week," TMZ reported.

Is Trump Going To Pardon Diddy?

Donald Trump recently commuted the sentence of George Santos, a disgraced former congressman in New York who was convicted of fraud. Santos was someone who praised President Trump during his time in office, so it's no surprise that President would do something like this.

If Diddy does have his sentence commuted, then you can just imagine what the fallout would be. When the mogul was being sentenced, many of his victims wrote impact statements. These statements were incredibly heartfelt, and downright gut-wrenching. Some even fear what Diddy might do once he is released.

Regardless, President Trump has yet to make an official decision. It could very well take weeks before that happens. Although now that this report is in the ether, we're sure Diddy's legal team is doing everything they can to get in contact with the President. Only time will tell whether or not this ends up hurting him politically.

