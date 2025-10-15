6ix9ine Recalls Asking Diddy Why He Never Got A Freak Off Invite

6ix9ine says he asked Diddy why he never got an invite to his infamous freak-off parties when he ran into the Bad Boy mogul behind bars, last year. He reflected on meeting Diddy during an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday.

The topic began with 6ix9ine explaining that the reason he spent so much time in the Dominican Republic in recent years was because of his girlfriend. As the conversation moved to his legal trouble, 6ix9ine discussed the time he spent at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in 2024, where Diddy was awaiting his criminal trial.

He recalled: "The first thing he said to me, he laughed. He's like, 'Yo, that's crazy how we meet right?' It was everybody there. We gave a hug and all that. I said, 'Yo, why you never invited me to none of your parties?'... That's how it happened. And then, I put him on the phone with [DJ] Akademiks."

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial. The same jury also found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has already accrued 13 months in time served for his stint at MDC Brooklyn.

It remains unclear exactly where Diddy will be spending the remainder of his time behind bars, now that he's officially been sentenced. In a recent letter to Judge Subramanian, he requested that he transfer to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He cited the facility's residential drug treatment program and the close proximity to his family. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote.