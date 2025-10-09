Judge Mercilessly Rules On Diddy's Request To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a letter submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian recently, Diddy's legal team "strongly recommend" that he be placed at FCI Fort Dix.

Last week, Diddy finally learned his fate in his criminal case. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison for violating the Mann Act. On top of his prison time, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered him to pay a $500K fine. This amount was determined while keeping the mogul's “immense resources, which enabled his crimes” in mind.

Recently, Diddy's legal team submitted a letter to the judge, explaining why they "strongly recommend" that he be placed at FCI Fort Dix. They argued that it would allow him to make use of the facility's residential drug treatment program while staying in relatively close proximity to his family.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," attorney Teny Geragos wrote.

Diddy Sentence
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, however, it looks like Diddy's wish may not be granted. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the judge said a specific prison can't be recommended to the Bureau of Prisons. Instead, only a general location can be recommended.

"The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing," his ruling reads. "But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."

Diddy's lawyers have made it clear that they plan to appeal his sentence, as they believe that it is unfair. "He used the word 'coercion' at least a dozen times today," attorney Marc Agnifilo said of the judge after sentencing. "But the jury found there was no coercion. We think that’s unconstitutional. We think a jury’s verdict should mean more."

